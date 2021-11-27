Cambridge City 1 Chasetown 3 - Report

With the strong wind in their favour, a clearance from home keeper Daniel George went all the way through to opposite keeper Curtis Pond which he held at head height.

City almost took the lead before the half hour mark. Ryan Sharman beat Pond but Kris Taylor cleared off the line.

In first half stoppage time, Chasetown took the lead. George sliced a clearance and Dilano Reid fired from long range into an empty net.

Straight after the break, Ryan Wynter headed right at the keeper from a free kick as the Scholars now had storm Arwen was now behind the Chase.

In a weather dominated game, Jono Atherton drilled a right footer home from inside the box with 83 minutes gone.

Cambridge pulled one back after a phenomenal goalmouth scramble with Jordan Gent. Initially, the referee disallowed the goal but then allowed it to stand.