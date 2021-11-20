Chasetown 2 Carlton Town 2 - Report

Carlton were denied by a superb Ryan Wynter block in the first five minutes as he flung himself in front of a shot from the edge of the area.

The visitors however did take the lead after 13 minutes. A left wing free kick was headed home by Martin Ball.

Five minutes later it was all square. A superb cross from Jordan Evans was rifled home by the head of leading scorer Joey Butlin.

The Nottinghamshire side regained the lead on 40 minutes with another headed goal as Daniel Brown nodded it in at the far post across goalkeeper Curtis Pond into the opposite corner.

Wynter almost levelled for the second time with a right foot volley which was cleared off the line early after the break.

The two Scholars centre halves then combined for Chasetown’s equaliser. Wynter fired across goal and Taylor leant in and forced the ball over the line with his chest.

Chasetown thought they had netted a late winner. Keeper Preston dropped the ball and Butlin fired into an empty net only for the referee to adjudge there must have been a foul on the Carlton keeper.