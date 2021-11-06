Chasetown 3 Loughborough Dynamo 0 - Report

Jack Langston scores

Alexander rushed back to the line in vain but aggravated his right knee in the process and he was carried off to be replaced by Rubeun Rabstein.

A minute after the restart, Butlin was clean through and slid the ball beyond Rabstein but off the keeper’s left hand post.

Butlin then had a shot saved and then Langston had a shot cleared off the line by Rob Norris.

Dynamo midfielder Curtis Burrows almost levelled, forcing a double save from Curtis Pond before Jono Atherton should have added a second but put the ball inches wide of the target.

Just short of the hour, Atherton drew a penalty after sprinting clear from midfield and Langston converted from the spot - his 13th goal of the campaign.

Butlin seemingly did everything but score and headed straight at Rabstein from 6 yards following a Dilano Reid right wing cross.