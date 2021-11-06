Chasetown 3 Loughborough Dynamo 0 - Report

By Nathan Judah

Chasetown came into the game joint top of the league and took the lead in dramatic circumstances in the 21st minute. A left wing cross from Zack Foster arrowed in towards Aaron Ashford but defender Rory Coleman got their first powering a header past his own keeper Jason Alexander who was stranded by the penalty spot.

Jack Langston scores
Jack Langston scores

Alexander rushed back to the line in vain but aggravated his right knee in the process and he was carried off to be replaced by Rubeun Rabstein.

A minute after the restart, Butlin was clean through and slid the ball beyond Rabstein but off the keeper’s left hand post.

Butlin then had a shot saved and then Langston had a shot cleared off the line by Rob Norris.

Dynamo midfielder Curtis Burrows almost levelled, forcing a double save from Curtis Pond before Jono Atherton should have added a second but put the ball inches wide of the target.

Just short of the hour, Atherton drew a penalty after sprinting clear from midfield and Langston converted from the spot - his 13th goal of the campaign.

Butlin seemingly did everything but score and headed straight at Rabstein from 6 yards following a Dilano Reid right wing cross.

Finally Butlin got his goal scoring an absolute piledriver in stoppage time.

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

