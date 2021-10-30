Chasetown 2 Alvechurch 1 - Report

Langston scores his second (Photo David Birt)

Chasetown made a bright start and Aaron Ashford forced a fingertip save from Daniel Jezeph. Then from the resultant corner, Langston fired just over the crossbar from long range.

Langston again went close on the half hour putting a free header wide of the post from 6 yards.

The visitors had the ball in the net, ruled out for offside, but took the lead 2 minutes into the second half as Charlie Dowd fired a right footer past Curtis Pond.

Within a minute, the Scholars were level. A cross from the left was finished by Langston on the half volley. Chasetown were straight in the ascendancy and Langston then forced a finger tip save from Jezeph.

On 55 minutes, Langston gave Chasetown the lead with a deflected effort from outside the box beyond the despairing dive of Jezeph.

Ashford had a great chance to seal the victory ten minutes from time. He broke from half way but his left foot shot was saved the legs of the Church keeper.