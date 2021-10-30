Chasetown 2 Alvechurch 1 - Report

Chasetown made a bright start and Aaron Ashford forced a fingertip save from Daniel Jezeph. Then from the resultant corner, Langston fired just over the crossbar from long range.
Langston again went close on the half hour putting a free header wide of the post from 6 yards.
The visitors had the ball in the net, ruled out for offside, but took the lead 2 minutes into the second half as Charlie Dowd fired a right footer past Curtis Pond.
Within a minute, the Scholars were level. A cross from the left was finished by Langston on the half volley. Chasetown were straight in the ascendancy and Langston then forced a finger tip save from Jezeph.
On 55 minutes, Langston gave Chasetown the lead with a deflected effort from outside the box beyond the despairing dive of Jezeph.
Ashford had a great chance to seal the victory ten minutes from time. He broke from half way but his left foot shot was saved the legs of the Church keeper.
The Worcestershire side then rattled the post from the left boot of Sam McLintock