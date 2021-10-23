Corby Town 1 Chasetown 2 - Report

By Nathan Judah

After a tight opening 15 minutes, Chasetown scored after 20 minutes. Corby keeper Matt Hall blocked the initial shot but Jack Langston side footed home the rebound.

Joey Butlin scores (pic David Birt)
Five minutes before the break, Chase keeper Curtis Pond made a superb double save to deny Apindia Gille and then from Joe Curtis.

Scholars leading scorer Joey Butlin almost added a second immediately after the restart but Hall saved well. Then the hosts were on the offensive and visitors defender Kris Taylor headed James Clifton’s effort off the line.

Corby then had a sustained period of pressure and deservedly levelled in the 75th minute. Curtis Hartley and Clifton combined and Elliott Sandy fired home from inside the box.

The Scholars regained the lead when an Oli Hayward corner struck the hand of the defender but Butlin reacted quickest and fired home from 6 yards.

In the final minute of normal time, a stunning fingertip save from Pond retained Chase's slender victory.

Butlin received a second yellow card in the final minute for simulation.

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

