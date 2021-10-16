Chasetown 1 Histon 0 - Report

The plans from Bishop's Castle Town FC have been approved

Chasetown made a bright start and almost scored in the first five minutes with Jono Atherton firing just off target.

Histon defender Oliver Brookes almost scored a dramatic own goal from a Kris Taylor corner powering a header inches over his own bar to Brookes’ relief.

It was no surprise when the Scholars took the lead. Aaron Ashford cut in from the Chase right and unleashed an unstoppable drive past Chris Gough.

Home skipper Danny O’Callaghan thought he had doubled the lead in the final minute of the first half but his far post header was ruled out for offside.

Leading scorer Joey Butlin forced a fingertip save from Gough with a dipping free kick just beyond the half way point of the second half, before Gough held onto Butlin’s header from the resultant corner.