Coleshill Town 1 Chasetown 4 - Report

By Nathan JudahChasetown FCPublished:

Chasetown could not have wished for a better start. The referee awarded a straight red card to Shay Palmer and the Scholars took an immediate lead when Joey Butlin's free kick deflected off the defensive wall.

The plans from Bishop's Castle Town FC have been approved
The plans from Bishop's Castle Town FC have been approved

Many of the following minutes were fairly even despite the man difference.

But Chasetown finally added a second when skipper Danny O’Callaghan fired a long ranger past Paul Hathaway.

By half time it was 3-0 as Jack Langston added his name to the score sheet with a low shot along the ground.

Chasetown were further ahead 6 minutes into the second half when Luke McGinnell powered home a header from a Langston corner.

Chase keeper Curtis Pond made a superb low save to deny Vidal Hendrickson but then Coleshill did reduce the deficit as Niall Rowe netted.

The Scholars looked more likely to add to the score line but neither side could add to the goals from the first hour of the game.

Chasetown FC
Non league
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News