Coleshill Town 1 Chasetown 4 - Report

The plans from Bishop's Castle Town FC have been approved

Many of the following minutes were fairly even despite the man difference.

But Chasetown finally added a second when skipper Danny O’Callaghan fired a long ranger past Paul Hathaway.

By half time it was 3-0 as Jack Langston added his name to the score sheet with a low shot along the ground.

Chasetown were further ahead 6 minutes into the second half when Luke McGinnell powered home a header from a Langston corner.

Chase keeper Curtis Pond made a superb low save to deny Vidal Hendrickson but then Coleshill did reduce the deficit as Niall Rowe netted.