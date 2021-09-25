Coleshill Town 1 Chasetown 4 - Report

Many of the following minutes were fairly even despite the man difference.
But Chasetown finally added a second when skipper Danny O’Callaghan fired a long ranger past Paul Hathaway.
By half time it was 3-0 as Jack Langston added his name to the score sheet with a low shot along the ground.
Chasetown were further ahead 6 minutes into the second half when Luke McGinnell powered home a header from a Langston corner.
Chase keeper Curtis Pond made a superb low save to deny Vidal Hendrickson but then Coleshill did reduce the deficit as Niall Rowe netted.
The Scholars looked more likely to add to the score line but neither side could add to the goals from the first hour of the game.