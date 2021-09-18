Hanley Town 2 Chasetown 1 - Report

The visitors though failed to create a serious goal attempt on Tommy Simkin's goal.

The hosts grew into the game and were unlucky not to score before half time. First, Josh Green forced Curtis Pond to flick the ball over the crossbar and then a header was just wide from the resultant corner.

Hanley belied the league difference and Louis Dodds went close heading against the post.

It was no surprise when Town took the lead. Lucas Green-Birch drilled a low shot beyond an unsighted Pond.

Chasetown struggled to get anything decent at goal and In the 75th minute Liam Kirton got goal side of the back four and stretched to put an effort just wide of the post.

It was against the run of play when Chasetown levelled in the 83rd minute. Substitute Harry Crook twisted and turned and fired low beyond Simkin.