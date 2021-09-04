Chasetown 2 Barwell 1 - Report

In front of a bumper FA Cup crowd of 709, Barwell had the ball in the net inside the first quarter, denied by the assistant’s offside flag.

The visitors were reduced to ten men in the 25th minute after Ross Oulton was red carded for a late challenge on his opposite number Jack Langston.

On the stroke of half time, Chasetown made their man advantage count as Barwell failed to clear the ball inside the box and Dilano Reid poked it home from 12 yards.

Liam Kirton had a great opportunity within minutes of the restart but keeper Liam Castle was equal to the task.

Kirton then went even closer with a right footer that beat Castle but came back off the face off the crossbar.

It was no surprise when Chasetown doubled their advantage. The Scholars earned a free kick outside the box and Joey Butlin continued his rich vein of scoring set pieces with a superb curling strike.

The visitors were handed a lifeline when Barwell were awarded a spot kick. Substitute Brady Hickey fired high into the roof of the net.