Chasetown 3 Wisbech Town 1 - Report

There wasn’t much to choose between these two sides in the opening quarter. Two half chances came Chasetown's way. Joey Butlin was just wide with a low shot and then Charlie Congreve saved from Liam Kirton.

Kirton forced another save and Langston fired wide again as the Scholars started to exert some pressure on the visitors.

Finally the breakthrough came a minute before half time. Aaron Ashford somehow squeezed a pass to Oli Hayward who fired a low right footer beyond the dive of Congreve.

Just after the hour, Chasetown doubled their advantage. Butlin was shoved to the ground inside the penalty area and Langston converted the spot kick to the keeper’s right.

Chasetown were out of sight when Butlin struck a superb free kick into the roof of the Wisbech net.

The hosts found a route back into the game reducing the arrears when Eoin McQuaid got on the end of a pass and beat Curtis Pond inside the six yard box.