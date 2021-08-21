Chasetown 7 Uttoxeter Town 0 - Report

Chasetown FCPublished:

Chasetown shattered the FA Cup dreams of their Staffordshire neighbours in the first quarter of this FA Cup tie.

Uttoxeter’s best chance had come in the opening minute, but from the moment the Scholars took the lead it was one-way traffic.

The opener came after 7 minutes when visiting keeper Jack Tolley handled outside his area and Joey Butlin curled home a superb free kick.

It was 2-0 on the quarter hour as Liam Kirton fired home a left footer from inside the box which nestled inside the keeper's right hand post.

By 22 minutes, Chasetown extended their lead when Ryan Wynter powered home a header from a corner.

Jack Langston rattled the Uttoxeter post and then Wynter almost added his second, but for a superb defensive header from Jack Derbyshire.

It took Chasetown just a minute into the second half to add to their goal tally. Kirton's left wing cross eluded the defender and Butlin finished with aplomb from close range.

Langston headed home for 5-0 before substitute Harry Crook was brought down for a penalty. Butlin unselfishly passed up his hat trick opportunity and Crook converted the spot kick despite the best efforts of keeper Jack Tolley.

Despite the scoreline, Tolley made a string of superb second half saves before Langston side footed number 7 after a Kirton cut back in the final minute.

Chasetown FC
Non league

