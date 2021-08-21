Chasetown 7 Uttoxeter Town 0 - Report

Uttoxeter’s best chance had come in the opening minute, but from the moment the Scholars took the lead it was one-way traffic.

The opener came after 7 minutes when visiting keeper Jack Tolley handled outside his area and Joey Butlin curled home a superb free kick.

It was 2-0 on the quarter hour as Liam Kirton fired home a left footer from inside the box which nestled inside the keeper's right hand post.

By 22 minutes, Chasetown extended their lead when Ryan Wynter powered home a header from a corner.

Jack Langston rattled the Uttoxeter post and then Wynter almost added his second, but for a superb defensive header from Jack Derbyshire.

It took Chasetown just a minute into the second half to add to their goal tally. Kirton's left wing cross eluded the defender and Butlin finished with aplomb from close range.

Langston headed home for 5-0 before substitute Harry Crook was brought down for a penalty. Butlin unselfishly passed up his hat trick opportunity and Crook converted the spot kick despite the best efforts of keeper Jack Tolley.