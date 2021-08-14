Daventry Town 2 Chasetown 2 - Report

The plans from Bishop's Castle Town FC have been approved

Within the first thirty seconds, Liam Kirton teed up Reggie Smith who forced a corner. From the resultant Alex Curtis kick, skipper Andy Parsons headed home with just a minute on the clock.

The visitors were almost in dreamland a minute later. Jack Langston shot from long range and his low shot fizzed off the inside of the post.

Gradually the hosts took over the game territorially and it was no surprise when they levelled. Joel Nketia was afforded too much space and drove a left foot effort beyond Curtis Pond.

In first half stoppage time, Daventry took the lead as Jack Bowen headed home from a right footed corner.

Both sides huffed and puffed in the second half to alter the scoreline.

Connor Haddaway and Aaron Ashford both had headers off target for the Scholars while Jack Langston had a right footer blocked from 12 yards.

Daventry's main threat came from the impressive long throws of left back Bleu McNeil but it seemed that neither side were going to change the score.

But then Ashford was wrestled to the ground outside the area and Langston placed a free kick beyond Iustin Cerga.