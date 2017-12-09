Chasetown 0 Stamford 2 - Report

Stamford took the lead after 4 minutes after a slip in the Chasetown defence and Ben George capitalised.

The visitors should have doubled their lead. Liam Adams was unmarked in the area and his effort was straight at Curtis Pond who got the ball away onto the base of the post.

Chasetown lost striker Jake Lovatt to an injury and almost levelled when Muzzy Nduna’s header was saved by Daniel Haystead following an Oli Hayward cross.

Haystead produced another save to deny another Nduna header as the home side pushed for an equaliser.

Whieldon was finger tips away from scoring with a 25 yard free kick that Haystead pushed wide at full stretch.

Stamford doubled their lead against the run of play as Adams converted from close range.

Chasetown pushed for a way back into the game and Ryan Wynter rattled the crossbar with a header.

Jack Langston then saw his shot clawed away by Haystead with a defender rescuing Stamford by clearing off the line.