In-form Chasetown chase their sixth victory a row

The Scholars are seventh, level on points with Frickley Athletic, who occupy the final play-off spot.

A victory could take Scott Dundas’s side within two points of the automatic promotion places but the manager has called for his players to remain level headed.

“It’s brilliant at the moment,” said Dundas.

“The lads are performing well and there’s a good buzz around the club but we need to keep everybody’s feet on the ground which is easier said than done.

“Having said that I’ve been involved in this league for quite a long time and I’ve never won five games in a row before.”

Dundas admitted he didn’t expect his side to be in the position they’re in at this stage of the season, but he insists their approach and expectations haven’t changed too much.

“We’re massively ahead of where we thought we’d be at this stage,” he commented.

“As management we said we’d be delighted if we could end up around the play-off places but we just want to be competitive,” he said.