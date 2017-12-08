Menu

Advertising

In-form Chasetown chase their sixth victory a row

Chasetown FC | Published:

Chasetown will be looking for their sixth win on the spin when they host Stamford in the Evo-Stik First Division South tomorrow.

Scott Dundas

The Scholars are seventh, level on points with Frickley Athletic, who occupy the final play-off spot.

A victory could take Scott Dundas’s side within two points of the automatic promotion places but the manager has called for his players to remain level headed.

“It’s brilliant at the moment,” said Dundas.

“The lads are performing well and there’s a good buzz around the club but we need to keep everybody’s feet on the ground which is easier said than done.

“Having said that I’ve been involved in this league for quite a long time and I’ve never won five games in a row before.”

Dundas admitted he didn’t expect his side to be in the position they’re in at this stage of the season, but he insists their approach and expectations haven’t changed too much.

“We’re massively ahead of where we thought we’d be at this stage,” he commented.

“As management we said we’d be delighted if we could end up around the play-off places but we just want to be competitive,” he said.

Chasetown FC Non league

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News