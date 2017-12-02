Carlton Town 2 Chasetown 4 - Report and pictures

Chasetown took the lead after 8 minutes when Danny Cocks was fouled outside the box. Will Whieldon curled in the free kick and James O’Reilly stole in unmarked to plant a diving header beyond Jack Steggles.

Steggles kept the score down with two stunning saves to deny Jake Lovatt and then an even better one to push behind Tom Urwin’s volley from the edge of the penalty area.

Carlton levelled in the 25th minute after Cocks was adjudged to have conceded a penalty which Ben Hutchinson despatched, sending Curtis Pond the wrong way from the spot.

Chasetown responded immediately and Whieldon’s effort from outside the box sneaked in at Steggles near post.

Steggles had to be at his best again to reach a Muzzy Nduna effort low to his left and then kicked away Jack Langston’s rebound.

The Scholars deservedly made it 3-1 when a defensive error let in Nduna who fired into an empty net.

Steggles was the difference between Chasetown running up a cricket score with another fingertip save to deny Langston.

The hosts were awarded a second penalty and, despite getting a hand to the ball, Pond couldn't keep out substitute Aaron Hooton’s spot kick.

In the first minute of stoppage time Chasetown sealed the three points after Lovatt beat the offside trap and coolly slotted past Steggles.