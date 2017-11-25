Chasetown 3 Bedworth United 1 - Report

Chasetown took a 7th minute lead when makeshift right back Chris Baker advanced from outside the box and his shot took a slight deflection past goalkeeper Dan Crane, writes Paul Mullins.

Bedworth struck the post and had an effort cleared off the line by the head of Mike O’Reilly.

The home side doubled their lead in the 20th minute when Danny Cocks was pushed to the ground and Jack Langston converted the spot kick despite Crane getting a touch on the ball.

On the stroke of half-time Chasetown made it 3-0.

Jake Lovatt teed up Cocks whose effort smashed against the angle of post and crossbar before Cocks slipped the rebound to Muzzy Nduna who drilled the ball beneath Crane.

Chasetown continued to assert themselves in the second half.

Crane made a stunning save at the start of the second half to deny a long range effort from Will Whieldon here.

Then on the hour, the Scholars almost scored the goal of the game.

Advertising

Lovatt and Nduna combined to set up Langston who cheekily back heeled to Nduna whose effort was smothered by Crane.

Scott Dundas’ men turned on the style and it was a question of how many goals they would score. Superb link up play between Nduna and Lovatt saw the former shoot narrowly wide of the post.

Langston was denied from 30 yards by a superb save from Crane.

Bedworth pulled one back three minutes from the end with Ryan Smith from the edge of the penalty box.