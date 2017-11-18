Peterborough Sports 2 Chasetown 3 - Report and pictures

Curtis Pond then made two saves to keep it goalless before the visitors deservedly took the lead in the 22nd minute.

Lovatt’s first effort was saved by Dan George but from a tight angle Lovatt smashed an unstoppable right footer into the back of the net.

Four minutes before half time, home skipper Lewis Webb volleyed from long distance and Pond was equal to it, diving to his left.

Danny Cocks sprinted towards the penalty area in the 55th minute and was brought down.

Referee Mr Tallis pointed to the spot and Jack Langston sent Webb the wrong way to double Chasetown’s lead.

Chasetown extended their lead in the 65th minute. Ryan Wynter assisted Lovatt who clinically placed it beyond George for his second.

Sports scored a controversial goal to reduce the deficit. Referee Tallis overruled his assistant who was flagging for offside to award Mark Jones effort from close range.

Peterborough pulled another one back when the ball found its way to Avelino Vieira who gave the hosts some hope from close range.