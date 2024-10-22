Tividale progress in the FA Vase after late drama

It was a quiet weekend of Midland League Premier Division clashes with just two games taking place.

But several clubs were in action cup action as Tividale were involved in a five-goal thriller in the FA Vase.

Alfie Higgs gave Tividale the lead in the opening exchanges as he headed home from a corner, but the visitors levelled just after the break.

Taylor Homer’s free-kick two minutes from time saw the hosts retake the lead, and they then added a third inside seven minutes of stoppage time.

Cranfield got one back in the final moments of the game, but Tividale hung on to progress to the next round.

Dudley Town were not so fortunate in the competition as they were hammered 4-0 away at Rugby Borough.

Gez Mcgahey scored a hat-trick for the hosts to put them in a commanding position only for Luke Downes to add a fourth to send Dudley out of the cup.

AFC Wulfrunians had an equally disappointing day as they were knocked out by Sutton United.

Goals from Tom Massey, Oli Jeeves and Scott Hardy guided Sutton to a comfortable 3-1 victory.

Brocton were in Midland League Premier Division action, and they came from behind to get a draw against Northwich Victoria.

Marcus Perry gave the home side the lead in the 34th minute, only for Jake Stephen Thomas to rescue a point for Brocton 22 minutes from time – they remain second in the table.

OJM Black Country’s game against Shifnal Town was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

In Midland One, Bilston Town thrashed AFC Bridgnorth 4-1.

Adam Nazir got the first before Haydn Hall converted from the spot to make it 2-0.

Lewis Taylor-Boyce got Bilston’s third and Soms Sibanda added a fourth, Ethan Jarrett added a consolation for the visitors.

Cradley Town were in inspired form as they smashed six past Wednesfield. There were braces from Ben Billingham and Brad Ward while Jordan Crump and Joe Fitzpatrick also got on the scoresheet as the game finished 6-1.

In North West Counties League Division One South, Eccleshall were held to a 1-1 draw by Cheadle Heath Nomads.

Jay Ford got the game’s opening goal for Eccleshall scoring in the 23rd minute, but Matthew Summer equalised on the stroke of half-time.

Stafford Town remain top of the division despite their clash away at Shawbury United being postponed due to a waterlogged pitch. They lead by four points having still played a game more than Alsager in second place.

In Hellenic League Division One, Bewdley Town lost 2-1 at home to Redditch Borough.