Brocton savage leaders in stunning four-goal blast

The statement success closes the gap between the second-placed Badgers and the leaders, though there is still a gulf of nine points after just a second defeat in 13 this season for the hosts.

A lightning first half display saw the visitors turn the tables on Lichfield and race into a 3-0 lead by the interval, from where they added the fourth and final goal shortly afterwards. A rampant first period also included a missed penalty.

Will Whieldon opened the scoring midway through the half after he converted his own effort, which had struck the woodwork.

Charlie King was pushed over in the box but Connor Haddaway's penalty was expertly saved by City keeper James Beeson.

But seconds later it was two. Haddaway may have been denied by 12 yards but he made no mistake from the corner flag – as an inswinger caught everybody off guard and nestled in at the far post.

Another penalty was awarded to the visitors on the stroke of half-time with Whieldon this time assuming responsibility and he made no mistake for his second. A scruffy fourth saw Jude King credited with the goal as the ball just about trickled over the line.

Stourport Swifts climbed to third with a 4-0 victory on the road of their own at struggling Highgate United.

The in-form Swifts made it three wins from three thanks to a clinical four-goal first half. Connor Deards and Drew Canavan struck inside 10 minutes.

Kai Adams added another after half hour before George Baker made it four just before half-time in Solihull.

Stone Old Alleynians are fourth having only taken a point from a clash at mid-table OJM Black Country. Romehl Critchlow netted a second-half equaliser for the hosts after Jack Van Der Laan's early opener.

Wolverhampton Casuals won just a second league game this season to move off the foot of the table in a key six-pointer at home to Uttoxeter Town.

A last-minute winner from Tyler Bishop sealed the vital 2-1 victory for the hosts after Connor Parker had earlier been on target.

Goals from Craig Tuckley and Ryan Bright were not enough as 14th-placed AFC Wulfrunians were beaten 4-2 at home by Romulus. Tividale, in 15th, lost 3-2 at Atherstone Town. Ryan Piggott's penalty and an own goal proved consolations.

Dudley Town lost ground in the bottom half with a 1-0 defeat at Whitchurch Alport in Shropshire.

A goal from debutant Kyle Billingham-Belle earned Smethwick Rangers a 1-0 Division One success over Stapenhill to remain second.

Gornal Athletic were denied a win at home to Birstall after a controversial stoppage-time penalty in front of 170 at Garden Walk. Luke Sidaway had opened the scoring.

Cradley Town are into the top 10 with a 3-2 win over Paget Rangers but Wednesfield lost 4-3 at Coventry Copsewood. Bilston Town are fifth thanks to a 2-1 win at play-off rivals Kirby Muxloe.

Leaders Stafford Town thrashed Allscott Heath 9-0 in North West Counties First Division South with Matt Hearsey bagging four goals. Eshan Greer also fired a brace.

Mid-table Eccleshall lost 2-0 at home to Stockport Georgians.