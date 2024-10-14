Lye Town make it four victories on the bounce

The Flyers made an impressive start but were unable to show anything for their efforts until the10th minute when Keanu Cooper picked up a loose ball, rounded the keeper and smashed a shot into the net.

Matt Gardner almost doubled the lead on the half-hour mark but was denied by an impressive save from Adam North at point-blank range.

Walsall Wood fell to their second defeat of the season as a youthful side were picked apart by Anstey Nomads.

The Wood are still picking up the pieces from Ian Long’s recent resignation which also saw the majority of the players exit the club.

It took their Leicestershire hosts 12 minutes to make the breakthrough when Leo Brown scored and the striker doubled his tally from the penalty spot just six minutes later.

Anstey extended their lead as James Tague made it 3-0 before half-time with Brown completing his hat-trick with another penalty in the 65th minute to make it four.

Nomads made it five as Kyle Tomlin found the net six minutes later before Zayn Hakeem added a sixth with 15 minutes to go.

Ian Rowe’s Sporting Khalsa fought hard to secure a 2-1 victory at home to visitors Grantham Town.

Khalsa took the lead in the 28th minute with Simeon Cobourne’s goal being the difference between the two sides at the interval but the Gingerbreads were quickly back on level terms as Sam Edgington found an equaliser just four minutes after the restart.

That was how it remained until eight minutes from time when Robbie Bunn restored Khalsa’s lead.

Darlaston Town turned the game around to pick up all three points on the road against Shepshed Dynamo.

Jesse Friend took the lead for Shepshed in the 23rd minute but a controversial penalty call saw James Rowland equalise ten minutes later. The game swung in favour of the Black Country side going into the final 15 minutes when Rivel Mardenborough made it 2-1 and then, after Luke Cox was sent off for Shepshed in the 91st minute, Lewis Gill converted a penalty to seal Darlaston’s victory.