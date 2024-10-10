New Walsall Wood boss Pearce aiming to bring stability

Former Wolverhampton Casuals boss Pearce stepped in following Ian Long’s departure and led Wood against Lye Town on Tuesday night – ending in a 2-1 revers.

He was asked to take charge on Sunday, and says he is at the club to do a job until he is “told otherwise”.

The former Cassies boss – who has long history with Wood – scrambled to raise a side after players from Long’s rein departed amid claims of unpaid wages.

Wood’s fixture with Northern One Midlands leaders Corby Town was postponed last Saturday after Long resigned on Friday night. But, after a turbulent week at the club, Pearce is hoping to settle things.

“I’m here to do a job until I’m told otherwise,” said Pearce.

“I’m a Walsall Wood lad, I’ve got the club at heart and spent 45 years of my life in and out at the club in whatever capacity.

“I’ve got a lot of good friends at the club. It’s fallen into disarray for one reason or another. I had 24-hours to try to put a squad together (for Tuesday) that’s going to compete and I think we achieved that. What’s gone on before me I can’t comment on because it’s got nothing to do with me

“We know the club is in a bit of financial mess but we will work with whatever remit we’re given and I’ll do my best to keep the club afloat.”

While life off the pitch has been troublesome at the club, Wood have enjoyed large success on it, so far this season.

Under Long, the side climbed to as high as second in the standings and remained unbeaten as the manager departed. However, Walsall’s run came to an end with the loss to the Flyers in midweek.

Pearce paid tribute to those at the club before him and hopes the points they accumulated can help the club to survive.

“I’ve got to give credit to the previous manager and players because they’ve had a great start and that’s given us a bit of a buffer with points whilst we get a team together,” added Pearce. “If we do stay up, it’s not all down to me, they’ve given us a great head-start.

“I’ve had so many people contact me who are interested in getting involved and helping me out.

“I’m massively confident we can put a squad together that can compete.

“But obviously, the remit now isn’t promotion, it’s literally damaged limitation and hopefully we can stay in the league and reset.”