Smith is the hat-trick hero as Badgers fight back

Tivi took control and went into the break 1-0 up thanks to Ryan Piggott, but at 66 minutes Brocton’s top scorer Smith began his goal spree.

Tividale reclaimed their lead three minutes later when Alfie Higgs scored. Brocton’s Seb Conaghan came on with 20 minutes left and linked up with Smith to win the game, assisting him twice and scoring from a rebound at the death.

Lichfield City beat Highgate United 4-0 away from home to cement their spot at the top of the Midland Premier table.

Joesph Haines earned a late brace, with goals also coming from Max Dixon and James Mace as City extended their unbeaten run to eight games.

OJM Black Country conceded late to 10-man Whitchurch Alport and slipped out of the play-off places, while Stourport Swifts brushed past Northwich Victoria 2-1 with Darryl Knights and Ethan Hanson netting.

Wolverhampton Casuals sit bottom of the Premier Division after a 1-0 loss to Studley.

In Midland One, Gornal Athletic demolished Nuneaton Griff 7-2 with braces from Luke Sidaway and Ben Worthington. Charlie Oliver, Ibrahim Almane and Owen Waterfield also scored.

Bilston Town won 4-0 against Chelmsley Town, with goals from Adams Nazir, Eesa Sawyers, Lewis Wall, and Joe Scriven.

Cradley Town also won 4-0 away from home at Ingles, with goals from Jordan Crump and Traevay Wright, and a brace from Jack Till.

Smethwick Rangers beat Sutton United 2-0 thanks to Daniel Gyasi and Red Simmons, while Wednesfield lost 2-0 to Birstall United.

Stafford Town beat Foley Meir 4-2 away from home in North West Counties League Division One South. Patryk Mazurkiewicz scored a first-half brace, with Stafford’s Matthew Hearsey and Samuel Scott also netting.

Eccleshall lost 3-1 to Barnton despite taking the lead through George Woodroffe and Wolverhampton Sporting lost 4-0 to Alsager Town.

In the Hellenic League Division One, Bewdley Town drew 2-2 with Stonehouse Town, with goals coming from Elliot Lees and Jack Bailey.