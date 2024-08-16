Askey looking for more of the same

The Alleynians progressed through to this weekend’s preliminary round by beating step four side Bedworth United 2-1 to begin their new campaign.

Stone have since continued their winning run, starting with two victories in the Midland Premier League and keeping clean sheets in both matches. The Alleynians beat Wolverhampton Casuals 2-0 in midweek to go top of the league standings.

Luke Askey’s side visit another Northern One Midlands side in the Cup tomorrow in Rugby Town, and the player/manager is hoping for his side’s success to continue.

”I’m really happy with the three results,” said Askey. “Pre-season was a bit up and down. But, the actual squad that we’re going forward with all got themselves fit and have hit the ground running and it’s a massive improvement from last year. Hopefully we can keep how we’ve started going.

“It’s always nice to win in the FA Cup, it’s a bit of prestige and you get a chance to progress and draw someone higher and higher, and a little bit of money as well.

“Some of the lads haven’t played in it before and it was nice to beat a team in the league above, and I thought we deserved it.

“We look fit and like we’ve got goals in us, and as though we can keep the ball out as well which is a recipe for success.

“There’s no real pressure in the FA Cup. We want to keep building in the league. We’ve got a really good record against step four teams.

“They look a decent side and everyone’s looking forward to it.”

Elsewhere in the FA Cup, Brocton host Coleshill Town after tasting defeat for the first time this season on Tuesday with a 1-0 loss to 1874 Northwich.

Dudley Town go to Worcester City, who beat Walsall Wood in midweek - after a 1-1 draw with Atherstone Town midweek.

In the Midland Premier League, Wolverhampton Casuals will look to end their winless start as they welcome Stourport Swifts, while Tividale visit Studley after a 1-0 victory against Romulus midweek.

In Midland One, Bilston Town visit Saffron Dynamo after beating Gornal Athletic 2-1 in midweek, Wednesfield welcome Cradley Town, who beat AFC Bridgnorth 4-0, and Smethwick Rangers travel to Paget Rangers after hammering Allexton and New Parks 5-0 on Tuesday.

And, in the North West Counties League Division One South, Eccleshall entertain Ashville, Wolves Sporting visit Runcorn, and Stafford Town host Shawbury United after beating Market Drayton Town 2-0 midweek.