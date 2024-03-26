Lichfield City hit top after surviving big scare at lowly Tividale

Hosts Tividale threatened to upset the odds with the opening goal at The Beeches but Ivor Green’s men roared back to claim a crucial win in the neck-and-neck battle with Congleton Town.

Leighton McMenemy was his side’s two-goal hero with a headed double, the equaliser to cancel out Lewis Taylor-Boyce’s opener before half-time and a clinching third on the hour, either side of Jack Edwards’ strike, which saw City ahead for the first time.

Congleton were not in action as Lichfield played their game in hand and the two clubs’ records now reads identical after 29 games, with 66 points from 20 wins, six draws and three defeats – 13 points better off than rivals.

Lichfield’s goal difference is stronger by nine, with five games of the season to play.

Lowly Tividale, second-bottom, were unable to reel in the sides above them. They host mid-table Shropshire outfit Whitchurch Alport tonight.

It was a big weekend for Wolverhampton Casuals who, just a place above Tividale, pulled closer to the pack ahead with a 3-0 win at basement boys Bewdley Town.

A rampant first half did the job for the Cassies, for whom there was a debut goal for on-loan Walsall academy youngster Zak Poskitt.

Harry Rogers scored from the penalty spot on 26 minutes before Poskitt – who checked in with Saddlers youth colleagues Tom Cox and Linton Chakki – netted from range. Roger Bosio made it three five minutes before the interval. Casuals host fourth-placed Studley tonight.

In an already-depleted fixture programme, AFC Wulfrunians’ clash at Stone Old Alleynians was postponed after a pitch inspection. Stone admitted “surprise” at the waterlogged decision by officials after recent good weather and the best efforts of volunteers. Stone travel to Bewdley this evening.

Dudley Town, just one place from a play-off spot, are in home Noose Lane action against Northwich Victoria tonight.

In Division One, basement boys Smethwick Rangers missed out on clawing back at AFC Bridgnorth directly above them after a 2-2 draw in Shropshire.

Promotion-chasing Wednesfield and Bilston Town shared the points after a thrilling 3-3 draw at Queen Street.

The hosts were 2-0 and 3-1 up and looked comfortable but Jake Webb hit back for Wednesfield, who had substitutes Freddie Cockerell and Jordan Spragg strike late to rescue a point. Wednesfield are fifth, in the final play-off place, and Bilston are ninth, four points further back.

Wolves Sporting are six points above the drop zone after a 1-0 defeat at eighth-placed OJM Black Country through Zaqib Hussain’s second-half winner.

Declan Bibb and Brad Ward netted as Cradley Town, in seventh, drew 2-2 at Stapenhill.

Brocton retained their slender one-point lead from Stockport Town atop the North West Counties First Division South with a 3-0 win at play-off-chasing Maine Road. Regan Smith, Morgan Payne and Christian Blanchette netted for the Badgers.

Three goals in the final 20 minutes saw Stafford Town beaten at home by Droylsden.