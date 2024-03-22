Lichfield looking to hit the top on Non-League Day

Ivor Green’s side sit three points adrift of Congleton Town in top spot, but with a game in hand to be played this weekend. Victory will see Lichfield overtake their title contenders as they better Congleton on goal difference. City claimed their fourth league win in a row on Tuesday beating Wolverhampton Casuals 2-1, and boss Green hopes for a successful Non-league Day tomorrow with excitement building around the club.

“The feeling around the place is brilliant and the support we’ve had is phenomenal,” said Green. “It’s a great environment for the players to enjoy their football, they’re under no pressure. For a number of weeks now every game has been like a cup final because there is so much at stake.

“The lads have just got to enjoy and embrace it, I won’t let them lose sight of that. I won’t be getting them too uptight. But, they all understand what’s at stake.”

Always scheduled for an international break, Non-League Day celebrates the grassroots game and gives fans an opportunity to support local clubs. Green looks forward to the occasion and the run-in to the end of the season saying: “It’s a special day every year.

“It’s a special weekend and with Congleton not playing, there’s a little bit more at stake.

“We’ve got a really tough run-in. We’ve got the tough sides in the league. I think our lads have been very respectful, we’ve never looked at ourselves as being above anyone.

“It has to stay that way. Nearly all the squad are on their way up so they are coming up the ladder, they haven’t been there and done it. They are chasing it.

“It gives them that extra drive and desire to be the best they can be. They’re not there yet and they know that.”

Meanwhile, Bewdley Town welcome Wolverhampton Casuals, Darlaston Town go to Stourport Swifts and Stone Old Alleynians welcome AFC Wulfrunians.

In Midland One, Cradley Town visit Stapenhill after a 3-2 defeat to Allscott Heath midweek while Smethwick Rangers go to AFC Bridgnorth. Bilston Town welcome Wednesfield and OJM Black Country welcome Wolves Sporting.

Elsewhere, in the North West Counties League Division One South, Stafford Town host Droylsden while Brocton visit Maine Road.