Darlaston edged out in thriller as City keep up pressure

Travelling to mid-table Romulus, the home side took an early lead when Isai Marselia headed home from a corner.

Darlaston equalised after 25 minutes as they finally made a spell of pressure count when Aaron Bishop turned the ball into the net from five yards.

Romulus took the lead again through Ryan Nesbitt before Darlaston made it 2-2 by half-time when James Rowland tucked away a penalty.

The hosts took the lead for the third time just five minutes into the second half as Marselia got his sound and just two minutes after that, the Romulus man completed his hat-trick with a shot from 12 yards.

Darlaston responded immediately when Rivel Mardenborough looped the ball into the net just 20 seconds after the restart and the equaliser then came in the 65th minute when Bishop lobbed the goalkeeper with his second of the game.

The visitors had chances to win it but in the final minute of the game their defensive frailties were exposed when Sam Paddock nodded in the winner for Romulus.

Darlaston sit fifth in the league and in the play-off spots, but having played more games than some teams around them.

Elsewhere in the league, Tividale continue to struggle at the bottom after a 4-0 loss to Studley, while Wolverhampton Casuals lost 5-2 at home to Uttoxeter Town. Benni Wilson and Harry Rogers got their goals.

Bewdley Town suffered a heavy 6-1 loss at Shifnal Town, with Jack Griffiths-Perry getting their goal, while Lichfield City beat Atherstone Town 4-0.

Stourport Swifts also picked up an important 3-2 win over Whitchurch Alport.

Callum Knowles put Whitchurch ahead in the first half before the hosts fought back with a 50th minute penalty from Ben Tilbury.

He then added his and Stourport's second eight minutes later, before a Liam Madeley own goal gave them a 3-1 lead after 71 minutes.

Harry Bower scored late on for Whitchurch, but it was not enough for them to claw back any points.

In Midland League Division One, the only local game not to be postponed saw bottom side Smethwick Rangers lose 3-0 at Ingles.

With 32 games played, they are on 16 points and are 10 points from safety.

In the North West Counties League Division One South, Brocton lost ground in their promotion race with a 1-0 loss at home to Ashville.

Toby Jones' 72nd minute winner was enough to condemn Brocton to defeat.

There was a win for Eccleshall, however, who beat Barnton 2-1.

The visitors took the lead through Lee Turkington but Liam Hallam's equaliser was followed up by an 84th minute Mitchell Glover winner.