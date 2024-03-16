Walsall Wood 2 Bedworth United 1 - Report

Wood persevered with chances and got their reward in the 17th minute when Charlie Manners was unmarked in the box and turned the ball home.

The home side continued to dictate the play and doubled their lead in the 37th minute as Shay Willock tucked the ball away from inside the box.

The hosts were reduced to ten men three minutes later as Corey Cooper saw red and the game threatened to swing in when the visitors grabbed a goal back in the 52nd minute as Luke Rowe drilled the ball into the net from close range.

The game was back to a level playing field with 15 minutes to go as Kyle Burke saw red for Bedworth but Wood finished with ten when Willock was sent off in the 85th minute.