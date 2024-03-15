Lichfield looking to bounce back from cup exit and chase leaders

Ivor Green’s side were beaten 2-1 by Congleton Town midweek to be denied a place in the final.

Lichfield’s Daniel Lomas levelled for his side two minutes into the second-half, but an 81st-minute strike from Congleton substitute Brian Barton dumped Green’s side out of the cup.

Their attention turns back to the Midland Premier as Lichfield close in on league-leaders Congleton who sit three points ahead in top-spot.

Green’s side have a game in hand on their championship rivals with eight games left to play this season. Both Lichfield and Congleton have drawn six matches so far this season while losing three, and only one victory separates the sides.

Meanwhile, Stone Old Alleynians welcome AFC Wunfrunians after a 3-2 loss to Stoke City in the Staffordshire Senior Cup quarter-finals, while Darlaston Town go to Romulus.

Bewdley Town visit Shifnal Town, while Tividale travel to Studley and Wolverhampton Casuals welcome Uttoxeter Town.

In Midland One, Wednesfield welcome Cradley Town, while Smethwick Rangers visit Ingles and OJM Black Country host Heather St John’s after a 5-1 win over Paget Rangers on Monday. Jordan Sangha netted twice, as well as Eshan Greer, Taylor Homer and Steven Leslie as OJM moved up to eighth in the standings.

In North West Counties League Division One South, Brocton welcome Ashville, while Eccleshall entertain Barnton.

Holders Lichfield City will meet Wolverhampton Casuals in the semi-final of the J W Hunt Cup.

Stone Old Alleynians, beaten finalists in 2015, are also through to the semi-finals but are waiting to find out if they will meet Gornal Athletic or Wolves Sporting, who have yet to fix a date for their quarter final. Both semis will be at AFC Wulfrunians’ ground at Castlecroft.