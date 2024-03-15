Darlaston searching for their oldest ex-player

Originally formed in 1874, the club has played in the Walsall Junior league, Birmingham Junior League, Birmingham Combination, Birmingham League, West Midlands (Regional) League and most recently the Midland Football League.

As part of the club’s celebration they will be holding a dinner and dance at The Pavilion, Wolverhampton on Friday, June 7, and they are hoping to find their oldest former player to attend the event.

Club chairman Neil Chambers said: "Over our 150-year history, thousands of players have represented the club, and we are looking for a needle in a haystack by appealing to find the oldest former player to be our VIP guest together with a family member/companion.”

Chambers continued: “It is hard to say in which era the oldest living player will have played for us, but it is likely that they played for the club in the late 1950s,1960s or 1970s and will currently be in their late 80s or 90s.

“We are extremely hopeful that we will get a great response to our appeal to find the oldest player as well as for former players, officials, volunteers and supporters who may wish to attend this historic event.

“It would be wonderful to see as many former players, supporters and officials as possible to re-tell old stories and talk about the good old days.”