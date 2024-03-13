Morgan-Smith rescues a point for Kidderminster with late strike

Having started the day in 23rd place, Harriers knew defeat to fellow strugglers Fylde would have a serious impact on their bid to stay in the National League, and when Nick Haughton opened the scoring for the visitors in the first half that seemed a very real threat.

It took until the 83rd minute for the hosts to draw level, when Ashley Hemmings’ cross was bundled home at the second time of asking by Morgan-Smith, the striker’s 10th league goal of the season.

In the National League North, Rushall Olympic slumped to a 2-0 defeat at home to Brackley Town courtesy of two goals within nine second-half minutes.

Debutant Rico Patterson proved a bright spark, but a dismal team showing after the break resulted in defeat and a return to the relegation zone for The Pics.

In the Staffordshire Senior Cup quarter-final, Walsall Wood were beaten 2-0 at Kidsgrove Athletic after the hosts netted two late goals.

Tyreace Brown was sent off for Wood shortly after half-time. Pics’ best chance came when Shay Willock’s effort came back off the post.