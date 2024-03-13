Express & Star
Morgan-Smith rescues a point for Kidderminster with late strike

Amari Morgan-Smith’s late equaliser earned Kidderminster Harriers a point against AFC Fylde to keep them in the hunt for survival.

By Dan Stacey
Having started the day in 23rd place, Harriers knew defeat to fellow strugglers Fylde would have a serious impact on their bid to stay in the National League, and when Nick Haughton opened the scoring for the visitors in the first half that seemed a very real threat.

It took until the 83rd minute for the hosts to draw level, when Ashley Hemmings’ cross was bundled home at the second time of asking by Morgan-Smith, the striker’s 10th league goal of the season.

In the National League North, Rushall Olympic slumped to a 2-0 defeat at home to Brackley Town courtesy of two goals within nine second-half minutes.

Debutant Rico Patterson proved a bright spark, but a dismal team showing after the break resulted in defeat and a return to the relegation zone for The Pics.

In the Staffordshire Senior Cup quarter-final, Walsall Wood were beaten 2-0 at Kidsgrove Athletic after the hosts netted two late goals.

Tyreace Brown was sent off for Wood shortly after half-time. Pics’ best chance came when Shay Willock’s effort came back off the post.

