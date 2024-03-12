Robins continue to soar as they make it 14 undefeated

Dudley climbed to within two points of the play-offs with a fourth victory in a row. The Robins have collected 12 wins from their last 14 games - a remarkable run of form considering they lost 11 of their first 14.

A hat-trick from Stourport Swifts' Jack Watts condemned Wolverhampton Casuals to a 3-0 defeat at Dunley Road.

Watts had scored just twice in the league prior to kick-off as his treble propelled Stourport Swifts into fourth spot.

Meanwhile, the Cassies have gone seven away games without a win as they dropped to 10th with back-to-back defeats on the road.

AFC Wulfrunians claimed a creditable goalless draw at home to league leaders Congleton Town, as Lichfield City narrowed the gap at the summit with a 5-0 demolition of Whitchurch Alport.

The Wulfs have lost just once in seven games and sit just three points adrift of the play-offs.

Jack Edwards started Lichfield's rout in Shropshire with a 10th minute opener, before Liam Kirton and Jamie Elkes extended their advantage before the break.

Leighton McMenemy added a fourth after the interval and Joe Haines rounded off a resounding victory with a screamer from distance.

Late penalties from Jack Till and Ryan Snape secured a 2-0 victory for Tividale at rock bottom Bewdley Town.

Tividale forward Till has scored five goals in his last three outings whilst Snape moved into double figures for the campaign.

Elsewhere, Bassit Mandey's equaliser for Stone Old Alleynians cancelled out Oliver Torujssen's opener as they drew 1-1 against at home to Highgate United, whilst Darlaston Town served up a goalless stalemate in their top end tussle with Studley.

In Division One, Cradley Town missed out on the chance to climb into the play-off spots after falling to a 3-2 home defeat against Droitwich Spa.

Cory Rudd fired Droitwich into an 11th minute lead before an own goal hauled Cradley level.

Connor Collins restored Droitwich's lead from the spot just past the half-hour mark and James Lemon doubled their advantage on the hour.

Umaru Saho pulled one back for Cradley but fourth-place Droitwich held out to climb three points clear of their opponents.

Jonathan Grigg's decider condemned Wednesfield to a 1-0 defeat at home to Sutton United, although they retained their place in the play-off places.

Wolverhampton Sporting Community defeated relegation rivals AFC Bridgnorth 3-1 to climb six points clear of danger.

Rock bottom Smethwick Rangers rescued a late point against Coton Green and OJM Black Country lost 2-0 at the hands of Coventry Copeswood courtesy of goals from Sam Ellis and Harvey Wells.

Brocton moved to within two points of the North West Counties League Division One South with four games in hand as Morgan Payne's 14th minute strike inspired them to a 1-0 win at Droylesden.

Eccleshall blew an early lead as they lost 3-1 at home to Winsford United. Jacob Lovatt broke the deadlock in the ninth minute, before Joseph Duckworth's brace and Dylan Woods got on the score sheet for Winsford.

Stafford Town twice came from behind to draw 2-2 against Alsager Town thanks to a double from Matthew Hearsey.