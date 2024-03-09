Lye Town 3 Walsall Wood 0 - Report
Neither Lye Town or Walsall Wood could afford to lose ground in their playoff push, but it was the hosts who scored three goals without reply against Walsall Wood on Saturday afternoon.
Lye dominated the opening period as Demico Burton fired his effort over the bar in the sixth minute and continued the pressure with Kev Monteiro heading away a cross.
The hosts took the lead in the 12th minute as Sam Tye knocked in a header from a corner before Matt Funge doubled the lead two minutes later.
Walsall Wood almost got a goal back as Charlie Manners had a shot blocked from six yards by Ben Newey.
One minute into the second half, Lye were awarded a penalty after Sam Hall was fouled. Joe Palmer converted his effort to extend the hosts’ lead to 3-0.
Abel Alabi was sent off late on for Wood for denying a goalscoring opportunity.