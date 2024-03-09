Lye Town 3 Walsall Wood 0 - Report

Lye dominated the opening period as Demico Burton fired his effort over the bar in the sixth minute and continued the pressure with Kev Monteiro heading away a cross.

The hosts took the lead in the 12th minute as Sam Tye knocked in a header from a corner before Matt Funge doubled the lead two minutes later.

Walsall Wood almost got a goal back as Charlie Manners had a shot blocked from six yards by Ben Newey.

One minute into the second half, Lye were awarded a penalty after Sam Hall was fouled. Joe Palmer converted his effort to extend the hosts’ lead to 3-0.

Abel Alabi was sent off late on for Wood for denying a goalscoring opportunity.