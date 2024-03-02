Hinckley LR 1 Walsall Wood 1 - Report

The hosts started strong as Liam Read took advantage of a mistake in midfield and slotted the ball home in the fifth minute.

Wood’s first chance of the game came in the 21st minute as Josh Mansell won a corner, but Will Highland parried away Carter Lycett’s cross.

Wood pulled level five minutes before the interval as Ant Dwyer headed home a cross.

Sam Unitt almost put the Wood in front on the hour mark as he broke through on goal, but his attempt was saved well by Highland.

With just under 15 minutes remaining, Charlie Manners had a free header at the back post but Highland reacted well to save his effort at point-blank range

Hinckley came close in the 82nd minute as Nuttall’s shot was tipped onto the post by Eve.