League leaders are beaten in a top-of-the-table tussle

Sangha’s second half double, which followed Steven Leslie’s penalty in the closing moments of the opening period ensured OJM inflicted just the Leicestershire side’s fourth defeat of the season.

Their own run of form now reads just one defeat in 17 matches and they are now within four points of the top five but with games in hand on most of their rivals.

OJM have played four matches fewer than sixth-placed Bilston Town Community, who are just a point outside the top five after Joe Gilbert penalty save helped earn a 1-0 home win over Sutton United.

Gilbert redeemed himself having given away the spot-kick. Sam Yankson had earlier put Bilston in front after pouncing on a defensive error and delighted Bilston boss Mike Dunn said: “Good goalkeepers make amends for mistakes and Joe did that.

“Giving a penalty away is always a mistake, even though it was last-ditch and he did need to make the challenge.

“The way he saved the penalty proved his quality and experience. We got out of jail with that.”

Dunn was encouraged by the way his team saw out the win after two weeks’ off due to inclement weather, which again ravaged the Midland League fixture list with only one match taking place in the Premier Division.

Bilston next visit fifth-placed Allscott Heath on Saturday for what is shaping up to be a six-pointer in the play-off race.

“This and next week are pressure games, in terms of where we want to be this season,” continued Dunn. “We’ve done our job, 50 per cent of it.

“The facts are we haven’t kicked a ball in anger for a fortnight. Saturday was all about doing our job.

“We did that, took a lead into half-time and created a lot of chances which should have gone in.

“With rustiness, you expect that. If we had played three or four matches running into this game I think we would have scored three or four goals.”

At the other end of the table, Wolves Sporting are looking nervously over their shoulders after blowing a 2-0 lead to lose 4-2 at home to fellow strugglers Paget Rangers.

Smethwick Rangers remain bottom after losing 3-1 away at Chelmsley Town. Oliver Jeeves scored twice for the hosts, while Adam Woods was also on the mark.