Tividale stun the leaders with three-goal fightback

Tivi conceded three goals in 30 minutes with the visitors looking set to extend their lead at the top of the table.

However, Ryan Snape netted twice in two first-half minutes before Max Morris hit home the equaliser with two minutes left of normal time.

Speaking after the game, manager Stuart How said: “I think it was a bit of a night and day performance really. The first half an hour we really struggled to deal with them, they moved the ball so quickly through the thirds.”

He added: “To find ourselves 3-0 down after half an hour away against top of the league and come away with a point is massive, and I’m extremely proud to be the manager today.”

Lichfield City pounced on Congleton’s dropped points in emphatic fashion with a 6-0 win at home to Northwich Victoria.

Jordan Clement, Cameron Dunn and Daniel Smith all scored braces for the hosts.

Wolverhampton Casuals came from behind to defeat bottom-of-the-league Bewdley Town, a result that moves Casuals seven points clear of the drop zone.

Brigen Beqi had given Bewdley the lead before Reece Taylor equalised almost immediately for the home team.

Bewdley’s Jack Ricketts was sent off before half-time, and Casuals made the numerical advantage pay in the 83rd minute through Piers Juliff.

Daniel Munday scored twice for AFC Wulfrunians in their 4-1 home win against Uttoxeter Town. Rio Sawyers and Robin Allsebrook scored a goal apiece too.

Dudley Town won 1-0 at Whitchurch Alport thanks to Ethan Muckley’s 25th-minute goal, while Stourport Swifts were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Romulus. Ethan Tivey found the net for the hosts. Stone Old Alleynians’ home game against Darlaston Town was postponed.

In Division One, Wednesfield continued their charge up the table with a 3-1 win at Shropshire side Allscott Heath.

Jay Holdcroft, Reagan Wardle and Rees Wedderburn were the goalscorers for the visitors, who have started 2024 by winning four league games in a row.

Bilston Town beat AFC Bridgnorth 4-1 thanks to Mitchell Evans’ brace and one each for Adam Nazir and Soms Sibanda.

Bridgnorth’s defeat opened the door for Wolverhampton Sporting to move six points clear of the relegation zone with a 3-0 win at bottom-of-the-league Smethwick Rangers. Jack Arnold (two) and Ben Wood were the scorers for the away side.

Cradley Town lost 2-0 at home to Ingles, and OJM Black Country drew 1-1 with Coton Green.

In North West Counties League Division One South, runaway league leaders Brocton were without a fixture, as were Stafford Town.

Eccleshall moved into the top half following a dominant 4-0 home win against fellow mid-table side Cheadle Heath Nomads.

Jacob Lovatt scored twice for the hosts, with Lewis Hallam and Jack Warren also getting themselves on the scoresheet.