FA Trophy tie reversed as the weather hits Walsall Wood again

The Wood, playing in the competition for the first time, have been trying to host their higher-league opponents in the third round – only for the weather to intervene on three occasions.

And under FA rules, that now means the tie will be played at Coalville, with the date set for Tuesday, January 2.

A Walsall Wood statement read: “It has now been confirmed that our home tie with Coalville Town, in the third round of the Isuzu FA Trophy has been reversed and will now be played at the Mander Cruickshank Solicitors Stadium on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

“While it is a huge disappointment to our club, the FA rules state that if a game is postponed three times the tie will take place at the reverse ground, meaning we are now the away side in the fixture.”

Stafford Rangers moved off the bottom of the Northern Premier on Tuesday night – despite losing 1-0 at Whitby Town. That is because Atherton Collieries replaced them on goal difference after being thrashed 5-0 by Marine.

And Chasetown eased past Stafford Town in the first round of the Walsall Senior Cup, winning 4-0 thanks to a brace from Danny Glover and single strikes by Ryan Shaw and Jack Langston.