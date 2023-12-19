Darlaston hammer Wolverhampton Casuals to climb into play-off places

Aaron Bishop opened the scoring after 23 minutes with his 11th goal of the campaign, before James Rowland moved level with him in the scoring charts with Darlaston’s second from the spot.

Thomas Cottam climbed off the bench to score twice and round off a resounding win.

Lichfield City reached the fourth round of the FA Vase for the first time in their history with a 3-1 win over Highgate Town.

Dan Lomas opened the scoring for City on 20 minutes, before Daniel Smith bagged a brace to continue his free-scoring campaign.

However, Tividale’s journey in the FA Vase came to an end after a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Ashby Ivanhoe.

Back in the Midland League Premier Division, AFC Wulfrunians beat Shifnal Town 3-1 on the road to climb to within one point of the play-offs.

Joe Cuff opened the scoring for the hosts, but two goals in three minutes from Daniel Munday completed Wulfrunians’ second half comeback.

Lee Chilton scored a third in second-half stoppage time to help seal back-to-back wins for the Wulfs.

Elsewhere, promotion hopefuls Studley were held to a goalless draw at second-from-bottom Dudley Town.

Stone Old Alleynians’ mid-table clash at home to Atherstone Town finished 1-1 as Lewis Noon’s equaliser cancelled out Sam Wilson’s opener to snatch a point for the visitors.

Stourport Swifts came from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw with goals from Elliott Lees and Matt Hanson leading their rescue mission.

Hinckley maintained their nine-point lead at the top of Midland League Division One with a 2-0 victory at OJM Black Country courtesy of goals from Lewis Rankin and Matthew Dawson.

Cradley Town remain second after strikes from Jordan Crump and Daniel Hadley guided them to a 2-0 triumph over Smethwick Rangers.

Wolves Sporting suffered a fourth defeat on the spin as Shawbury United came away with a 2-0 victory at Pride Park.

Eighth-placed Wednesfield stay locked on 30 points with Sutton United in ninth after drawing 2-2, while Bilston Town served up an entertaining 3-3 at AFC Bridgnorth.

Bilston Town came from behind three times with Sam Yankson’s brace and Jake Short’s equaliser offering them a share of the spoils.

North West Counties League Division One South leaders Brocton sacrificed a two-lead to fall to a 3-2 defeat at Stockport Town.

Morgan Payne’s brace saw Brocton storm into the ascendency, but Harley Monaghan’s scored the winner for Stockport in the 100th minute.

Stafford Town remain within touching distance of the play-offs after goals from Jayden Hunter, Matthew Hearsey and Jake Cartwright inspired them to a 3-1 win over Maine Road.

Elsewhere sixth-placed Eccleshall’s struggles continued with a 3-2 defeat at home to Stockport Georgians, which leaves them in the bottom three.