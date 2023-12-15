Cradley Town are in high spirits and on the up

Finishing 16th in the standings last season, the Hammers barely set the league alight and were satisfied just to stay in the division.

In contrast, Cradley have enjoyed a strong first half of this season so far – sitting second after 18 games played and eyeing up a chance to gain promotion to the Midland Premier.

“We’re doing well, I think we may be overachieving a bit,” said Thompson. “The spirit is good. We’ve got a great bunch of lads this year. “Signing a few characters has massively helped us. Everyone’s happy and smiling. We’ve got a good, young squad and hopefully we can keep it together if things don’t go to plan this year then for next year. It was always a three-year plan for us.

“Last year what we had to do with the club and survive was very stressful. Where we are though we’re doing really well and everything is very positive around the club.

“It’s not about chasing anybody, it’s about just focusing on every game and keeping the lads grounded with good training sessions and hard work.

“We’ll see where we are at the end of the season, but hopefully it’ll be play-offs or promotion, that would be lovely.”

Meanwhile, OJM Black Country host Hinckley AFC while Wednesfield go to Sutton United, and Wolverhampton Sporting welcome Shawbury United while Bilston Town visit AFC Bridgnorth.

In the Midland Premier, Darlaston Town welcome Wolverhampton Casuals while Dudley Town entertain Studley, AFC Wulfrunians visit Shifnal Town and Stone Old Alleynians host Atherstone Town.

Elsewhere, in the FA Vase third round, Lichfield City entertain Highgate United, while in North West Counties League Division One South, Eccleshall entertain Stockport Georgians, Stafford Town welcome Maine Road and Brocton visit Stockport Town.