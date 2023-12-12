Badgers hit five ahead of their top-of-the-table clash

The visitors had also enjoyed a good campaign so far and were sitting in a play-off place, as they nearly took the inside the first minute when Aiden Lloyd won the ball with an excellent challenge and fed Harry Griffiths, but he was caught offside before he could bare down on Tony Allsopp’s goal.

Brocton found their feet, however, and began to create opportunities while the game was still at 0-0.

It took until the 28th minute for the hosts to take the lead and it was Morgan Payne that notched the opening goal.

Ben Haddaway threaded an inch-perfect pass into the path of Payne who lifted the ball over Zak Hill into the net.

They made it 2-0 in the 37th minute when Charlie King rode a challenge and whipped in a dangerous cross that Payne clinically dispatched. They extended their lead further on the stroke of half-time with a wonderful team goal.

Four players were involved with a sharp interchange of passes around the box, sending Jake Thomas clear for a superb finish.

The visitors started the second half well but created very little, before Brocton made it 4-0 when Payne completed his hat-trick.

Brocton vs Abbey Hulton: Morgan Payne celebrates his first goal. Picture: Jim Wall

Charlie King then added a late fifth to complete the dominant victory, which moved Brocton 14 points clear at the top of the table.

Manager Alex Curtis said: “Very pleased with the result. It took us a while to get going but once we did, we ran away with the game.

“We scored some great goals today. The pass from Ben for Morgan’s first goal was superb and the run and cross from Charlie King for the second was excellent. Defensively we were very good, and they didn’t really cause us any problems.”

Next week, Brocton face a top-of-the-table clash against Stockport Town, who currently sit second in the division. It is a game that could see Brocton extend their lead at the summit and put them firmly in contention to win the title.

Curtis added: “It will be a good game. Looking forward to it. We will go there with the right attitude and aim to come out of the right side as regards the result.”

Elsewhere in the division, Stafford Town lost 2-0 away at Barnton. Eccleshall’s clash with Cheadle Heath Nomads was rained off.

In the Midland League Premier Division, while heavy rain postponed most fixtures, AFC Wulfrunians played on and smashed struggling Bewdley Town 6-1.

Danny Munday gave them a lead within 10 minutes before finding his second just seven minutes later.

Brocton vs Abbey Hulton: Ben Haddaway gets sandwiched. Picture: Jim Wall

Dennis Digie and Bradley Maslen-Jones then made it 4-0 before half-time. Courtney Richards pulled a goal back for Bewdley in the 62nd minute, but goals from Lee Chilton and Ryan Bright added the gloss to a dominant victory.

In Midland League Division One, OJM Black Country earned a hard-fought 2-1 win away at Bilston Town.

Goals from Jordan Sangha and Kyle Mosley was enough to give them all three points, while Jake Short netted for the hosts.

Elsewhere in the division, Cradley Town remain second after a 2-1 win at Paget Rangers, while Smethwick Rangers lost 5-1 at leaders Hinckley AFC.