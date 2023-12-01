City target more Vase glory on their record run

Their trip to the Gate is Lichfield’s first appearance at this stage in the competition after beating Heather St John’s, Alsager Town, Romulus, and Newark and Sherwood United.

Flying high in the Midland Premier and sitting three points adrift of top spot in second place, Ivor Green’s side are unbeaten in their last 16 games in all competitions.

Lichfield have lost just one league game so far this season and scored 37 league goals, as well as scoring 12 on their way to the Vase third round.

Elsewhere, Tividale travel to Ashby Ivanhoe after a 1-0 win over Walsall in the Birmingham Senior Cup on Tuesday.

Ewan Edwards scored the winning second-half goal, sending Tividale into the third round, while this weekend’s cup clash is their first FA Vase third-round appearance since the 2011/12 season.

In the Midland Premier, Bewdley Town welcome Wolverhampton Casuals after a 3-2 loss to OJM Black Country in the JW Hunt Cup on Tuesday, while the Cassies beat Sikh Hunters 4-0.

Sixth-placed Darlaston Town host Romulus, while Dudley Town visit Northwich Victoria and Stone Old Alleynians go to Shifnal Town.

In Midland One, OJM Black Country welcome Wednesfield, who claimed a 5-4 victory over Wolves Sporting in the league cup. Sporting visit Sutton United this weekend.

Meanwhile, Cradley Town entertain Bilston Town and Smethwick Rangers host Droitwich Spa.

In North West Counties League Division One South, table-toppers Brocton visit Sandbach United, Stafford Town welcome Cheadle Heath Nomads and Eccleshall entertain New Mills.