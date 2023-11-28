Wolverhampton Casuals claim a much-needed win over Shifnal

They beat Shifnal Town 2-1 thanks to Kamren Smith’s winner two minutes into added-on time.

Earlier, Tom Cottam had broken the deadlock for the Casuals just after the hour-mark. Shifnal did equalise through Lewis Jarmnan, but Smith popped up with the winner to give them a vital three points.

Tividale are also near the foot of the table – third from bottom – and they got a 2-2 draw against Stone Old Alleyians.

Darlaston Town suffered late heartbreak as they were on the end of a 95th-minute winner against Northwich Victoria.

Darlaston, who are now fifth in the league table, trailed early when Brandon Barski gave Northwich the lead in the 20th minute.

But they only led for 14 minutes as Rivel Mardenborough equalised for Darlaston.

The complexion of the game changed though when Darlaston went down to 10 men just before the hour mark – Miller the man sent off.

Malakai McKenzie got the winner for Northwich with virtually the last kick of the game.

Lichfield City kept up their excellent start to the season with a 2-1 win over Uttoxeter Town while Stourport Swifts got an entertaining 3-3 draw with Whitchurch Alport.

In Division One, Bilston Town got a 3-1 victory over Ingles. Adam Nazir converted from a long throw, Mitch Evans scored with a low shot from close range and Sam Yankson finished with his left foot from the edge of the six-yard box for Bilston.

Morgan Brown got a consolation for Ingles in the 90th minute.

In the Birmingham FA Midweek Floodlit Cup, Cradley Town progressed to the semi-final after thrashing Smethwick Rangers 5-0. Brad Ward, Joshua Marsden, and Kane Harrold got on the scoresheet while Jordan Crump also netted a brace.

Brocton’s dominance of the North West Counties League continued as they thrashed Cheadle Heath Nomads 4-0 at home. Regan Smith fired a hat-trick and William Whieldon also bagged a goal.

They are now 11 points clear at the top.

Eccleshall got an important win over Market Drayton Town.

Nicholas Wellecomme gave them a two-goal advantage before the home side pulled two back in the second half, but George Woodroffe was on hand to score the winner 13 minutes from time.

They remain in the bottom three, but are level on points with Alsager Town. Stafford Town lost 1-0 at Droylsden.