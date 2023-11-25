Walsall Wood 1 Rugby Town 0 - Report

Wood looked comfortable in the first half and nearly took an early lead as Joey Butlin’s effort from the edge of the box hit the right-hand post.

Despite many chances, they were unable to convert and when Tui Gustavo-Sanches had the ball in the net in the 26th minute, it was given offside.

Just before half time, Rugby’s only chance of the half came as Dale Eve saved David Kolodynski’s effort from a free kick.

On the 52nd minute, Jordan Wilson’s effort for Rugby was saved well by Eve at point blank range.

Despite a late chance from Wilson, the hosts held on and Monteiro found himself on the end of a cross in added time and knocked the ball into the bottom right corner.