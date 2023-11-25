Lye Town 2 Quorn 1 - Report

Leicestershire side Quorn had the better of early exchanges and quickly obtained a fourth minute lead when striker Billy Kee crossed for Devon Kelly Evans to convert from close range.

The goal shook Lye out of their lethargy and they soon levelled on 19 minutes with a superbly taken goal from Maxwell Ngbegen who produced a storming run to surge past a couple of Quorn defenders before applying a fabulous finish.

Lye piled on the pressure from that point and the Quorn goal led a charmed life at times.

Quorn goalkeeper Charlie Wood pulled off a fantastic flying one handed save to keep out Lye's impressive Nathan Keybeya on 27 minutes.

But Woods was well beaten when Joe Palmer and then Ben Billingham combined to set up Matt Funge to fire home with a well drilled low shot on 34 minutes.

Lye should have put the issue beyond doubt before half time but Palmer could only hit the post from a Billingham cross before Woods saved Adam Meacham's point blank header following a curling Billingham free kick.

Another Billingham set piece saw the ball finish up on the wrong side of the post after eluding everyone in a packed Quorn goalmouth.

The second half saw Lye resilient in defence as Quorn proved unable to create any clear-cut openings.

Lye manager Grant Joshua admitted afterwards: " I didn't think we got to grips with the conditions and I thought we were really poor for the first 20 minutes. That said, we should have been out of sight by half time and we were forced to dig in after that!