Rushall Olympic score a superb success away at Boston

Lewis Hudson grabbed the only goal of the game just after half-time.

Jai Rowe was sent off for Boston early on against a Pics side who had brought in Sonny Singh and Luke Badley-Morgan on a one-month’s loan from Stoke City, as well as Harry Craven on dual registration terms with Boldmere St Michaels.

Amari Morgan-Smith’s 31st-minute header earned Kidderminster Harriers a point against Hartlepool United, but it was not to lift them off the foot of the National League.

Stourbridge eased to a 3-0 triumph over rock-bottom Long Eaton United to climb away from the relegation zone, with Alfie Steward, Dexter Walters and Niall Flint on target.

Walsall Wood’s clash with Shepshed Dynamo in Northern One Midlands was postponed.

In the Birmingham Senior Cup second round, Lye Town edged out Halesowen Town 2-1 thanks to goals from Joe Palmer and Matt Funge.

And in the Staffordshire Senior Cup first round, Wolverhampton Casuals lost 1-0 at home to a Stoke City XI.

Tonight, Darlaston Town will welcome an Albion XI for a Birmingham Senior Cup second round tie, while Eccleshall host Port Vale in the first round of the Staffordshire Senior Cup.