Can Smethwick weather the storm against OJM?

Sitting fifth in the standings and just six points adrift of top spot, OJM will look to extend their eight-game unbeaten league run visiting bottom of the league Smethwick.

Rangers have lost their last seven league games – they are rooted in the relegation zone with nine points so far this season – and OJM Black Country will be looking to do the league double over the basement boys after putting three past the Rangers in early September.

Elsewhere, Cradley Town entertain Stapenhill looking for a repeat performance of last weekend’s 10-0 thumping over AFC Bridgnorth.

Jordan Crump grabbed a hat-trick for the Hammers, who sit third in the standings – one point from top-spot.

Wednesfield welcome Paget Rangers while Bilston Town host Heather St. John’s and Wolverhampton Sporting welcome Hinckley AFC.

Meanwhile, in the Midland Premier League, AFC Wulfrunians go to Atherstone Town while Lichfield City entertain Romulus and Stone Old Alleynians welcome Whitchurch Alport. Bewdley Town welcome Northwich Victoria while Darlaston Town visit Stourport Swifts and Tividale host Dudley Town. Wolverhampton Casuals welcome Shifnal Town.

In the North West Counties League Division One South, Eccleshall entertain Cheadle Heath Nomads while Stafford Town welcome Cammell Laird 1907 after a 3-1 defeat to Walsall Wood in the Staffordshire Senior Cup in midweek.

Meanwhile, Brocton – 10 points clear at the top of the table – will look to extend their unbeaten league run to 14 league games when they visit Barnton.