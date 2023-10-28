Walsall Wood 1 Guiseley 1 (Walsall Wood won 6-5 on pens) - Report

The visitors dominated the opening period and opened the scoring in the 17th minute when Prince Ekpolo was fouled in the box and Gabriel Johnson smashed the penalty home to score his sixth goal in four games.

Wood grew into the game and, just before half-time, they got what they deserved, as Matthew Hughes spun with the ball and curled his effort into the bottom-right corner.

Guiseley dominated the start of second half and nearly retook the lead as keeper Keiran Boucher’s clearance was nearly deflected into the net from Kallan Murphy.