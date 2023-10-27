Tividale travelling in hope of extending FA Vase run

The Dale will make the 240 mile-round trip tomorrow hoping to make the second round in consecutive seasons for the first time in their history, and embark on a cup-run like they did in the 2011/12 season, reaching the fifth round.

The game was postponed last weekend due to a waterlogged pitch following poor weather conditions during storm Babet, and How’s side enter tomorrow’s game with confidence after a 4-0 League Cup win over Stourport Swifts midweek.

The boss said: “I feel that it’s reflected in the last couple of results that we’ve got players back available and the squads looking in a better place. We got a good win midweek and we’ve built on our confidence. All me and my staff have spoken about all week is, what is the best XI. On paper it’s a winnable game, but our players are not used to a long coach journey. But, they bring the squad together, and it’s a good opportunity to bond a bit more.

“The good thing with the FA Vase being a step five club side ourselves is that they’re all one-off games and every one is a winnable fixture. It’s going to be a tough ask but hopefully we can progress and get a decent home draw in the next round if we get through.”

Elsewhere, in the North West Counties League Division One South, Eccleshall entertain Stafford Town while Brocton welcome Alsager Town after beating Market Drayton Town 8-0 midweek, extending their lead to ten points at the top of the table and unbeaten run to 12 league games.

In the Midland Premier League, Lichfield City visit Studley.

Wolverhampton Casuals were beaten 4-3 in the League Cup by AFC Bridgnorth on Wednesday while Darlaston Town beat Wombourne All Stars 4-0 in the JW Hunt Cup.

In the Midland One, Wolverhampton Sporting Community, who drew 2-2 AFC Wulfrunians in the League Cup midweek, welcome Bilston Town who lost 6-3 to Shifnal Town while Cradley Town welcome AFC Bridgnorth.

Wednesfield visit Heather St. John’s after a goalless draw with Dudley Town in the League Cup as Stone Old Alleynians lost 3-2 to Congleton Town.