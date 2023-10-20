Stone Old Alleynians hoping to move along Wembley way

A 3-1 win on the road against Shifnal Town in the second qualifying round earned Askey’s side the first round clash against Hinckley.

The Alleynians have never progressed further than the second round in the competition, and Askey is hopeful they can earn a shot at round three.

He said: “It’s great if you do come away with the win, some prize money, a bit of prestige and one step closer to Wembley.

“With the FA Vase it is a competition that anyone at our level can hope to progress quite far because you’re not going to be playing conference or league teams.

“Sometimes it’s nice to box off the league for a bit and to come out with no pressure. It’s not a competition we’ve ever done brilliantly in.

“They’re going to be a decent side, and I don’t think they’re going to take it lightly.”

Tomorrow, Stourport Swifts host Sherwood Colliery after putting four past Sporting Club Inkberrow in the Worcestershire FA Invitation Cup midweek while Bewdley Town lost 4-2 to Droitwich Spa.

Lichfield City entertain Romulus, Wolverhampton Casuals welcome Whittlesea Athletic and Brocton host Aylestone Park after a 4-1 win over Stockport Town in the Macron Cup first round in midweek.

Tividale go to Wisbech Town after beating Coleshill Town 4-3 in the Walsall Senior Cup on Tuesday, while Dudley Town welcome Darlaston Town after a 3-0 loss to Wednesfield in the Midland Floodlit Challenge Cup.

In Midland One, Wednesfield welcome Coventry Copsewood, while Wolves Sporting visit Heather St John’s. Cradley Town go to Nuneaton Griff and Smethwick Rangers travel to Stapenhill after a 3-2 win over Gornal Athletic in the Midland Floodlit Challenge Cup on Tuesday.

In the Midland Premier, AFC Wulfrunians travel to Congleton Town after a 1-1 draw with OJM Black Country in the JW Hunt Cup midweek.

Meanwhile, in the North West Counties League Division One South, Stafford Town welcome Barnton after victory over Abbey Hulton United in the Macron Cup in midweek, winning 2-1 on penalties after a 4-4 draw.