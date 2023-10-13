Cradley on the up as they chase down the leaders

After back-to-back seasons of struggle in Midland League Division One, the Hammers have won seven of their first 12 matches to sit fourth in the table.

Andrew Thompson and Aaron Morris’s side are unbeaten in their last six league games, taking four wins in a row before a 4-4 draw with league leaders Hinckley AFC last weekend. They are just three points adrift of that top spot and quickly closing in on their total win tallies of 10 and 11 from the previous two campaigns that saw them finish 15th and 16th.

Just behind them, on goal difference, in fifth are OJM Black Country – who go to Shawbury United on the back of a 4-0 win over Sutton United in the Midweek Floodlit Cup on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, second-bottom Smethwick Rangers visit Nuneaton Griff this evening while Wednesfield are at home to Bilston Town tomorrow, with just one place and one point separating the two sides in 12th and 13th.

Meanwhile, in the Midland Premier, AFC Wulfrunians welcome Whitchurch Alport to Castlecroft as they bid to end a run of six matches without a win.

Darlaston Town – beaten just once in the league so far this season – host Stone Old Alleynians on the back of a 10-3 win over Rugby Borough in the Birmingham Senior Cup on Wednesday, while second-bottom Dudley Town travel to Uttoxeter Town hoping to end a run of seven winless games.

Fellow strugglers Tividale – two places and four points ahead of Dudley – visit Highgate United after a 3-2 defeat to Wyrley in the JW Hunt Cup on Tuesday. Cameron East and Dominic Dell scored for Tivi.

Elsewhere in the JW Hunt Cup on Tuesday, Wolverhampton Casuals beat AFC Bentley 4-0 thanks to a hat-trick from Benni Wilson and one from Thomas Cottam.

They return to league action when they go to Romulus tomorrow, while fourth-placed Lichfield City entertain rock-bottom Bewdley Town and fifth-placed Stourport Swifts welcome Northwich Victoria.

Lichfield have won their last three in all competitions.

North West Counties League Division One South leaders Brocton visit Ashville, after a 1-0 loss to Eccleshall midweek, in the Edward Case Cup first round.

The Badgers are four points clear at the top, having won nine and drawn one of their last 10 games.