Harry Harris committed to leading Walsall Wood into the future

Harry Harris

Wood boss Harris had been approached by a step three non-league side – one level higher in the football pyramid compared to his Northern Premier League Midlands Division Walsall.

Visiting Ilkeston in the FA Trophy third qualifying round this weekend, with this the first season they’ve ever been in the competition, Harris is committed to moving forward with the Wood.

He said: “I went over and met this club. It was a good meeting, the training facilities were brilliant, they run a hybrid system which is appealing, but when I got up in the morning after sleeping on it I just felt it was the right thing to stay.

“I’m enjoying myself, I feel like we’re building a good squad, and I want to try and give it a good go this season and finish as high as we can, and then kick on with this club. My aim is to go on and manage higher up but it has to be the right club, at the right place and right time.

“I’m still learning, I’m still a young manager. I still want to learn and make mistakes and put them right, and then hopefully go when the right opportunity comes up.”

Harris’s side saw off Hednesford Town in their first ever FA Trophy game before travelling to Belper Town and claiming another win.

Having played twice away from home already in the competition, Wood are targeting another victory on the road, and Harris is hoping to progress and earn a home tie.

“We want to go there and give a good performance and get a good win. They’re at home, they’re a league above so the pressure is on them,” said Harris. “All three games that have been away have been at good clubs. It’s nice to go to these places, they play on good surfaces.

“We don’t mind if it’s home or away though, it’s a pitch at the end of the day, we treat it the same. Hopefully we can get through to the next round and bring a bigger club to us. It would be nice to get some support through the door.”

Elsewhere, Stafford Rangers host Sporting Khalsa while Stourbridge go to Long Eaton United and Halesowen Town travel to Bromsgrove Sporting.